PRPhotos.com

KeKe Palmer trending on social media after revealing what the stars ate during the MET Gala. When one fan said, “Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu? Who sniffing a lil under the table?” KeKe posted a photo of the plant based meal, along with the caption, “The menu chile." The photo feature a small plate of wilted vegetables.

KeKe added, “This why they don’t show y’all the food. I’m just playinnnn.” That was followed by the eyes emoji.