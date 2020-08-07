Keke Palmer To Host MTV VMAs 2020

PRPhotos.com

Keke Palmer been announced as the host of the 2020 MTV VMAs.

The first three performers for the show have also been announced: BTS will take the stage in their VMAs debut with their song “Dynamite,” Doja Cat and J Balvin will also perform.

The MTV VMAs will be the first awards show to air live and in person since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Palmer will be the first woman of color to host the show since 1986-87, when then-MTV-VJ Downtown Julie Brown co-hosted. Palmer, who turns 27 four days before the VMAs, will also be the youngest VMAs host since Miley Cyrus, then 22, hosted the 2015 show. Comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco was 45 when he hosted last year’s show, making him the oldest host in VMA history.

The 2020 VMA nominations are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with nine nods each, followed closely behind by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who have six each.

The 2020 VMAs will air live August 30th from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, as well as from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City.