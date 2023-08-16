Keke Palmer To Star In Usher’s New Music Video

Keke Palmer is set to star in Usher's video for his new song, "Boyfriend."

Usher announced the visual on Instagram by sharing a snippet, featuring Keke. He captioned the posted, "When fantasies become reality…’Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16 | Hit the link in my bio to set a reminder for the Official Music Video Premier."

The irony behind this is Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who is also the father of her son, made comments about Keke dancing with Usher while the R&B singer performed during his Vegas residency.

Jackson felt that Keke's outfit and behavior was inappropriate because she is a mom.