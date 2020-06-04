Home » R&B News » Kelis Calls Out Record Labels For Exploiting Black Artists

PRPhotos.com
Kelis took to Instagram to call out record labels for exploiting black artists. In response to the music industry's #BlackOutTuesday, the singer/songwriter and chef wrote,  “If the music industry wants to support Black lives, labels and platforms can start with amending contracts, distributing royalties, diversifying boardrooms, and retroactively paying back all the Black artists, and their families, they have built their empires on.”

When someone responded, "That’s for another time. Money gone and life gone two different topics. IMO.”

Kelis responded, “no it’s called reparations sir. The lives can not be brought back but the rest of us who are still here fighting deserve what we were promised.”

When someone mentioned Pharrell, who Kelis called out for allegedly stealing some of her profits, she said, “thief like the big labels, worse in fact. Black [on] Black crimes.”

