Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Dead At 37 Following Battle With Cancer

PRPhotos.com

Kelis's husband Mike Mora has died following a battle with stage four stomach cancer. He was 37. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelis' manager Steve Satterhwaite said in a statement, “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mora's friend actor Evan Ross paid tribute to the photographer, saying,”We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together.”

He continued, “Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. Im sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis ????????????RIP @mikemorafotos.”