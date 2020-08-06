Home » R&B News » Kelis Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Kelis Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Kelis has announced via Instagram that she and her husband Mike Mora are expecting their second child together. The singer and Chef posted a picture holding a positive pregnancy test, along with the caption, “Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! ??? Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.”

She continued, "As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates."

 

Related Articles

Ellen DeGeneres’ Brother Says She Is Being ‘Viciously Attacked’
Jay Cutler Deletes IG As Ex Kristin Cavallari Reunites With Stephen Colletti
The Weeknd To Release Song With Juice Wrld
Michelle Obama Says She Is Dealing With ‘Low Grade Depression’ Because Of Trump
Bachelor Nation Rejoices as Tayshia Adams Slips Into ‘Bachelorette’ Role + Is Clare Crawley Engaged?
New Witness Comes Forward Linking Prince Andrew With Accuser