Kelis Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

Kelis has announced via Instagram that she and her husband Mike Mora are expecting their second child together. The singer and Chef posted a picture holding a positive pregnancy test, along with the caption, “Chef Kelis – table for 5 please. We’re adding one more! ??? Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers.”

She continued, "As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in — from what we eat, to how we live and love. This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates."