Kelis Reveals That Her And Her Children 'Almost Fell Off A Cliff' In California Snowstorm

Kelis Reveals That Her And Her Children ‘Almost Fell Off A Cliff’ In California Snowstorm

Kelis took to social media to reveal that her and her kids “almost fell of a cliff” during a snowstorm in Southern California. She posted a video on IG, saying, “My truck got stuck. It’s, like, hanging.” She continued, “Praise God the tow truck actually made it. We’ve been outside for awhile.”

Kelis revealed that she had snowboarding gear to keep them warm. She said, “I’m wearing layers to keep warm.”

She added, “I’ve got my light on, thank God, because it’s pitch black out here. Silver boots for a little reflective action. Things could be worse.”

