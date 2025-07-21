Kelly Clarkson Duets With Daughter River Rose On “Heartbeat Song” During Las Vegas Residency

During Kelly Clarkson‘s performance on Thursday night (July 18) at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the singer was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter, River Rose, for a special duet of “Heartbeat Song,” from her Grammy-nominated 2015 album, Piece by Piece. This heartwarming performance – which was part of Clarkson’s ongoing Studio Sessions Las Vegas residency – adds to the live collaborations between the mother-daughter duo, with River previously joining Clarkson on stage in 2023 for the same song. “Last night we had a very special guest, my daughter River Rose, joined us for Heartbeat Song 💗 It’s her favorite song!” Clarkson wrote on Instagram, while sharing a photo of the emotional moment. Clarkson initially had to postpone the opening weekend of her Studio Sessions Vegas residency due to vocal issues, with the run of 18 shows set to continue through November 15. (Rolling Stone)