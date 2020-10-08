Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant!

PRPhotos.com

Kelly Rowland has announced that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting their second child! The singer shared the news on the November cover of Women's Health where she showed off her baby bump.

Kelly revealed that her and Tim discussed having another child and were shocked when she got pregnant right away. She explained, “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.'"

Kelly said that she was hesistant to share the news with the public because of the state of the world. She explained, “But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly also talked about raising a black child during these troubled times. When asked about the first time she watched the George Floyd video, she said, “I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.”

Kelly's pregnancy cravings include chocolate and peanut butter.

This is the second child for Kelly and Tim. Their first child Titan is 6.