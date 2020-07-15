Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Constantly Being Compared To Beyonce

PRPhotos.com

Kelly Rowland has opened up about constantly being compared to Beyonce. The singer returned to The Voice Austrailia this week and while she mentored contestant Chris Sebastian. Sebastian told her that he often felt overshadowed by his older brother and Kelly said that she could relate.

She said, “I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé? I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways.”

She continued, “I would be lying if I said ‘No, it’s never bothered me.’ That’s bull. There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”