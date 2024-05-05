Home » R&B News » Kendrick Lamar And Drake Continue Feud With New Diss Tracks

Kendrick Lamar And Drake Continue Feud With New Diss Tracks

Kendrick Lamar and Drake continued to trade knockout lyrical punches with a series of diss tracks released in quick succession over the weekend. Following Lamar’s back-to-back hip-hop haymakers, “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA,” which ferociously took Drake to task and even suggested that the Canadian rapper had a secret daughter, Drake fought right back with “Family Matters,” a track that questioned Lamar’s talents and hinted at claims of domestic violence in the Compton rapper’s past.

Kendrick wasted no time coming back firing with two potent diss tracks of his own, “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us,” which both took personal and professional shots at Drake and added lyrical fuel to the fiery animosity between Lamar and Drake that is totally consuming the rap world at the moment. (Vulture)

