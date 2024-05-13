Kendrick Lamar Debuts At No. 1 With Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us”

Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has his second number one hit of 2024, as his volatile Drake diss track “Not Like Us” has reached the top of the Billboard 100 charts in its first week of release. The Compton rapper also hit No. 1 back in April with “Like That,” his collaboration with Future and Metro Boomin. Another of Lamar’s recent flurry of vitriolic tracks taking aim at Drake also reached the Top 5, as “Euphoria” hit No. 3 on this week’s singles chart. Meanwhile, one of Drake’s diss tracks responding to his scathing beef with Lamar has also made the Top 10, as “Family Values” debuted at No. 7 on the charts. “Not Like Us” is Lamar’s fourth number one song on the Billboard 100 charts in his career, joining “Like That,” 2017’s “Humble,” and 2015’s “Bad Blood.” (Pitchfork)