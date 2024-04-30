Home » R&B News » Kendrick Lamar Drops Searing New Drake Diss Track ‘Euphoria’

Kendrick Lamar released a new diss track called “Euphoria,” aimed at Drake, in which he calls his rival a “pathetic master manipulator” and “habitual liar” who is “not a rap artist” but a “scam artist.” The song, which critics and fans are calling a slam dunk, is a response to Drake’s own recent tracks directed at Lamar, and continues a feud that has been ongoing for over a decade.

In “Euphoria,” Lamar also references Drake’s previous career as an actor on Degrassi: The Next Generation, suggests that he is now “paranoid and spiraling,” and asks: “How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough?” The title of the track itself is also a clear reference to Drake, who is a producer on the HBO series Euphoria.

