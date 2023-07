Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz and Megan Thee Stallion will headline Atlanta’s One Musicfest this fall.

The rest of the lineup includes Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Key Glock, The Dream, Smino, Chief Keef, Nelly, Killer Mike, Waka Flocka, Big Daddy Kane, Ed Lover and more.

The event takes place on October 28th and 29th at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.