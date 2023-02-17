Kentucky University Teaching Class On The History of Hip-Hop

This year marks hip-hop’s 50th birthday. A professor from Eastern Kentucky University has made a career out of learning and teaching about hip-hop’s lasting impact on music and culture around the globe since it sprung out of New York City half a century ago. The professor with a particular fondness for 90’s hip-hop created a class called the “Rhetoric of Hip Hop” which gives students the opportunity to craft hip-hop playlists, unpack the lyrics behind the beats, and discuss potential themes and messaging coming from artist’s across a genre. (WKYT)