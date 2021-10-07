Kenya Moore Reacts To Porsha Williams’ RHOA Exit

PRPhotos.com

Kenya Moore has opened up about Porsha Williams leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after ten seasons. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I think people should do what makes them happy, and if that makes her happy, then good for her.”

She also spoke on the possibility of friend to the Housewives Marlo Hampton finally getting a peach. She said, “Oh, I never say never. I just feel like, you just never say never. I’ll leave it there. Never say never. I’m happy for her too, if that’s true.”

Moore also addressed rumors that she was told to choose between “DWTS” or “RHOA,” saying, “Well, I guess if there was an ultimatum, I guess we know which one I chose.”

She continued, “I’ve always wanted to do this show. I’m here. I’m loving every minute of it. I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. Of course I love doing ‘Housewives’ and having that opportunity, so I think it will work itself out.”