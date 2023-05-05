Home » R&B News » Kevin Hart Gives An Update On Jamie Foxx

Kevin Hart Gives An Update On Jamie Foxx

Posted on

Kevin Hart has given an update on Jamie Foxx's health. During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, the comedian said that his friend is “getting better” and there has been “a lot of progression” three weeks into his hospitalization.

On specific details on Jamie's situation, he said, “They’re being tight … about where he is because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree.” He continued, “Everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt.”

Back in April, Foxx's daughter Corrine shared news of her father's “medical complication,” noting that he had been hospitalized in Georgia.

Related Articles

Industry News: Kevin Costner, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge + More!
Celebrity Gossip: Derek Hough, Rachel Bilson, Kevin Costner + More!
Jamie Foxx Returns To Social Media Following ‘Medical Complication’
Kevin Smith Details The ‘Complete Break From Reality’ He Experienced Last Year
Nick Cannon Provides Update On Jamie Foxx Following ‘Medical Complication’
Jamie Foxx Remains In The Hospital Following ‘Medical Complication’