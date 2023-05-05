Kevin Hart Gives An Update On Jamie Foxx

Kevin Hart has given an update on Jamie Foxx's health. During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, the comedian said that his friend is “getting better” and there has been “a lot of progression” three weeks into his hospitalization.

On specific details on Jamie's situation, he said, “They’re being tight … about where he is because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree.” He continued, “Everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt.”

Back in April, Foxx's daughter Corrine shared news of her father's “medical complication,” noting that he had been hospitalized in Georgia.