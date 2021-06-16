Kevin Hart Responds To People Who Say He Isn’t Funny

PRPhotos.com

Kevin Hart has responded to people who say that the isn't funny. During an interview with The Sunday Times, he said, "The 'He’s not funny' slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand-up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest-grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time. I have been the highest-grossing comedian in entertainment for years now…I have also been the highest-grossing comedian in the box office with over 4 billion in earnings."

He continued, "J Cole said it best 'If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU' …."

He also discussed cancel culture, saying, "I personally don't give a s— about it. If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about … nonsense?… When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f— up! What are you talking about?"