Kevin Hart Says Will Smith Is In ‘A Better Space’

Kevin Hart says that Will Smith is in a “better space” ” and he's ready to move forward from the slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year. According to The Jasmine Brand, in a recent interview, Kevin said, “Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after. People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

He continued, “I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.”