Kevin Hart’s Ex Friend Cleared In ‘Extortion’ Case

Kevin Hart's ex best friend JT Jackson has reportedly been cleared of extorting him. As previously reported, back in 2017, Kevin was caught cheating onhis then pregnant wife in Las Vegas and a video of the act in question started circulating the Internet. Days later, it was revealed that Kevin was being extorted by a close friend who “leaked” the footage after the unidentified friend at the time asked for money via text to keep his secret.

JT and his attorney Jacob Glucksman told Comedy Hype, “This started out as a man who cheated on his pregnant wife on her birthday weekend in Vegas. That’s how this story was run for a long time and Kevin’s team was successful in shifting that narrative to Kevin being the victim of something that happened in Las Vegas.”

He continued, “What Kevin Hart did in Las Vegas, that was a bad move on his part. But, what happened was, was that Kevin got together a team of very powerful and well-known attorneys, together with his agents, managers, what have you, and they basically concocted a story to make Kevin look like the victim in the case.” JT maintains his innocence in the case.