Kevin Samuels’ 911 Call Released

The 911 call that was placed while Kevin Samuels was reportedly suffering a heart attack in his Atlanta apartment has been released. The controversial dating consultant and influencer died on Thursday (May 5th). According to TMZ, the woman, indentified as Ms. Ortencia Alcantara revealed on the call that she met Samuels the night before and spent the night at his apartment.

She said that he complained about chest pain before falling on top of her. Samuels was later transferred to Atlanta's Piedmont hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the 911 call, you can hear Ortencia tell the operator that she believes Kevin is an issue with his heart “possibly an irregular rhythm” while she continues to perform chest compressions.

The woman identifies herself as a nurse and has trouble giving the operator the YouTuber’s address since it’s her first time there. As the call continues you can hear the panic in the woman’s voice.

She shouts at the operator, “He’s turning blue!” She then asked the operator to assist in calling his building’s front desk to see if they had an automated external defibrillator (AED) in hopes to revive him. She told the operator, “I’m not going to stop giving him CPR. Ask the front f***g desk!”

The dispatcher responded, “It will take longer if we have to ask the front desk.” The front desk of Samuels’ apartment building was closed.

During the 911 call, Ortencia was hear urging Samuels to “stay alive for his daughter.”

Samuels was 56-years-old.