Keyshia Cole Reveals Why She Had An Issue With O.T. Genasis’s ‘Love’ Remake

Keyshia Cole revealed why she was so bothered about O.T. Genasis doing a remake of her song “Love.” During a discussion on her Fox Soul show, she said “You know, I'm trying to get my music to where it used to be. I'm trying to find that passion for the music that I had so long ago when I ain’t have no hope… But now, I’m smooth sailing, I’m good, I got my family, getting my mom right. I’m okay. But I’m really trying to get back to where my music used to be, so I would like my classics to be left alone. is that wrong? As an artist to say… I mean, I love everybody that sings my song.. I don had Cardi sing my songs and Bruno Mars was singing it, Trey Songz was singing it in the club, but they keep my lyrics the same, you understand what I’m saying? So, how am I gonna get paid if you’re making new lyrics and you haven’t sent me out a check?”

She also revealed that she felt a way because O.T. didn't reach out to her about it.

O.T. responed, “D*** Keyshia it’s like dat? I thought u was from da Bay ? I thought it was California love ? A n***a can’t have fun no more lol”