Keyshia Cole Speaks On Her Issues With Kehlani, Kehlani Responds

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Keyshia Cole addressed her issues with Kehlani. Keyshia told Jason Lee, “”We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and that’s OK. Anything’s possible as far as being cool again, but I just don’t think friendship.” Keyshia later explained that the issues started when Kamaiyah called her to get on to a song called “All Me” with her and Kehlani. Keyshia did the song and then when she asked Kamaiyah about the song about a week later, Kamaiyah said that the song wasn't going to be put out. Keyshia revealed that ultimately, Kehlani decided to put the song out with Keyshia on it and without Kamaiyah.

Kehlani commented on Keyshia's interview with Jason Lee, saying, “this is just sad and lame tho. i have screenshots of texts of Keyshia apologizing to my manager saying she just felt embarassed about how she looked in the videos. apologizing to my manager saying she’s just emotional. that’s why she isn’t in the video. i lost money on that.”

She continued, “i still look up to her and am honored to have her on the song, there are so many videos of me covering her songs on youtube since i was little. i have screenshots of me telling her she’s an idol of mine. this is all super sad.”

Keyshia responded, “I’m confused. I thought I explained that I wasn’t upset at all. And that it’s all love. We had disagreements….regardless, that I didn’t disclose. And said I still loved and supported you. But you wanna Drk ‘screenshots??’ I have some screen shots of my own.”

Kehlani responded, “you know the energy you came with in this interview was insinuating anything but love and support man. It was very condescending.”

KEHLANI SHARES SCREENSHOTS

Kehlani later shared screenchots from Keyshia's manager. One text read, “Keyshia apologizes. She on deck we gonna figure out solution tomorrow.” Kehlani responded, “i wish she would apologize to me.” The manager then assures her she will tell Cole to hit her up and explains she was “emotional and be overreacting.”

The thread continued, “She was really self conscious. She said she look like …”

In another post, Kehlani wrote in all caps, “IM A FAN. I WANTED HER IN THE VIDEO. IM CONFUSED AND BUMMED AS ANYONE ELSE. I’VE NEVER POSTED SCREENSHOTS OF TEXTS IN MY LIFE BUT IM TIRED OF BEING PAINTED AS A MESSY BAD PERSON WHEN PEOPLE JUST BE F*CKING WITH ME!!!!”

Kehlani then posted a long text she sent to Cole which explains she just had surgery and was shocked by allegations she was trying to make Cole look bad on purpose.

She later wrote, “THIS NARRATIVE OF HOPPING ON A TRAIN OF F*CKING WITH ME WHEN IT’S CONVENIENT IS CRAZY.AGAIN. IM NOT ANGRY. IM SAD. I MIND MY BUSINESS AND WORK MY ASS OFF TO TAKE CARE OF MY FAMILY. LEAVE ME ALONE.

She also denied calling Kamaiyah “black and ghetto,” saying, “I refuse to keep letting this fly because it’s a very unsafe dangerous lie. I am black, my daughter is black, my father is black, half my family is black. And this woman was a sister to me… but I all of a sudden became colorist in a business conversation? Please think. Please.”

Clip 1 Keyshia Cole talks about issues with Kehlani : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/KeyshiaColeOnIssuesWithKehlani.mp3

Clip 2 Keyshia Cole on her issues with Kehlani : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/05_may/Clip1KeyshiaColeonBeefWithKehlani.mp3