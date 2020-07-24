Keyshia Cole Wants To Go Against Ashanti In A Verzuz Battle

Keyshia Cole wants to go toe-to-toe with Ashanti in an R&B Verzuz battle.
During DMX and Snoop Dogg’s hit-for-hit battle on Wednesday, July 22nd, Keyshia commented during the livestreamed competition, “@Ashanti was goooood,” followed by a heart and flame emojis.
Ashanti hasn’t responded to Keyshia’s challenge just yet, but the fans are here for it. One person tweeted, “No [cap emoji], an Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz would SLAP! Nostalgic as well….”
Another wrote, “Definitely need that ashanti vs. keyshia.”
A third person said, “Nahhhh I would love if Ashanti and Keyshia Cole do a #verzuzbattle thats sh*t would be goooooddddd.”