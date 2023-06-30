Khalid Returns To Ed Sheeran Tour Following Car Accident

PRPhotos.com

Following a car accident last week, Khalid has been recuperating from minor injuries and will return to Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour this weekend.

According to Khalid’s mother, Linda Wolfe, who gave an interview to an El Paso TV station, he’ll be back on stage tonight, June 30.

The accident occurred when Khalid had pulled over to the side of the road due to car trouble and while waiting for help, he was hit by a passing vehicle.

When Khalid had to cancel last week in Maryland, Sheeran surprised the audience by stepping in last minute and opening for himself. Sheeran’s North American leg of the tour is scheduled to run through September 23.

