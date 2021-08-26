Home » R&B News » Khalid Says Finishing His Next Album Is ‘Overwhelming’

Khalid Says Finishing His Next Album Is ‘Overwhelming’

Posted on

On Twitter, Khalid reached out to fans to tell them he’s been “overwhelmed” by working on his next album. In a flurry of tweets, he tried to express his frustration and said… “I only wanna be the artist I want to be. Because creating, is what keeps me from losing my mind, but my passion goes away a little more every day.”

He went on to say that it was driving him crazy. In the end he said that he was “gonna refocus” and put out something that he truly believes in. He let fans know that his decision could delay the album’s release.

He’s currently working on his third album, appropriately titled, Everything Is Changing. It was originally set to be out this fall.

TL;DR:

