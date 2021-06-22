Home » R&B News » Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Break Up Again

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Break Up Again

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split once again. According to TMZ, the break up happened shortly after cheating allegations with Sydney Chase spread last month. As previously reported, Chase claimed that she and Tristan had sex after he reunited with Khloe. Tristan denied Chase's claims and threatened to sue her. Tristan has still maintained that he didn't cheat on Khloe with Chase.

 A source close to the couple has revealed that the two broke up a few weeks ago.  Although they have split, they are still communicating and co-parenting. The two even spent Father's Day together.

Prior to reports that the two broke up again, The Daily Mail reported that Tristan was recently spotted entering a room with three women and a party on Friday night (June 18th) and emerged a half hour later looking  "disheveled."  He was also seen leaving a club in L.A. at 2 am Monday morning (Jun 21st) with a friend. Tristan has denied The Daily Mail's story.

