Kid Cudi Sets Rap Sales Record For Vinyl

Kid Cudi ends the year setting a record with the highest Rap sales for vinyl.

According to Billboard, he sold 41,500 copies of Man on the Moon III, in December. That means he broke the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for both a male artist and a rap album – in Nielsen history.

Outside of the rap category… Adele had the best-selling vinyl album in all genres, with her album titled, 30.

More and more people are buying vinyl music. Sales overall are up 45% from last year.

Kid Cudi sold 41,500 copies of Man on the Moon III, in December. That means he broke the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for both a male artist and a rap album.

