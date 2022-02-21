Home » R&B News » Kid Cudi Teams Up With Nigo on ‘Want It Bad’

Kid Cudi Teams Up With Nigo on ‘Want It Bad’

Kid Cudi is teaming up with DJ Nigo on “Want It Bad.” Pharrell produces the track, and it’s the second preview of Nigo’s upcoming I Know Nigo. The first release was “Ayra,” released last month and featuring A$AP Rocky.

In the new track, Cudi celebrates his successes: “Lives fast, with high hopes/ Story of a kid who was feelin’ low/ To the life of me, lemme set the scene/ On my grind, I work hard/ Lord hit me, woah, tell ’em it’s a new mould/ Walk into a different zone, doin’ the impossible/ Too incredible.”

