Home » R&B News » Kiely Williams Talks Adrienne Houghton, Says She Never Threw KFC At Naturi Naughton, Talk

Former 3LW singer Kiely Williams went on Intagram Live yesterday (March 30th) to set the record straight about several rumors that has resurfaced on social media. She denied threatening to “out” Raven Symone back in their Cheetah Girl days. She also denied throwing a plate of chicken from KFC at Naturi Naughton back in the day, admitting that she actually “went for her neck” because Naturi called her mom a b*tch.

When a fan asked if she would ever go on The Real to talk to Adrienne Houghton face to face, she said, “I don't think Adrienne wants to have live TV with me. Cause she's gon' have to say, 'Yes Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend. Now, I am not.' You were either lying then or you're lying now. You either were my best friend and now you're just not claiming me or you were pretending to be my best friend.”

