Kim Kardashian’s Ex Husband Disputes Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Damon Thomas is speaking out about their marriage — disputing that she decided to marry him after taking ecstasy. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the legendary music producer, who married Kim in 2000 when she was 19, said that they decided to elope because Kim “wasn't talking to her parents at the time,” claiming that it was just “young love.”

He also spoke on her claim that she “did ecstasy once and I got married.” Thomas said, “I didn't know what ecstasy was; that's her.” He continued, “I think it's irresponsible for her to kind of mention that in a joking way, because the media, when you're one of the biggest stars in the world, they pick that up and they attach that to the black man. That's a young white kid drug back in 99. Black people didn't know what that was. So, let's be clear. That ain't got nothing to do with me.”

He added that he felt it was “unfair” of Kim to make that kind of statement in the first place, saying, “I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.”