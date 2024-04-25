Kim Petras Cancels Summer Concerts Due To Health Concerns

© 2024 Getty Images

Kim Petras announced on social media that she has to cancel her upcoming festival appearances this summer. “I’m devastated to be writing this but I’m going through some health issues and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” she wrote. “I love u so much and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon.”

Petras was scheduled to perform at festivals like LadyLand Music Fest, Primavera Sound Barcelona, Mighty Hoopla, and Capitol Hill Block Party. The festivals expressed their sadness about the news and wished her a speedy recovery.

