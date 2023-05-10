Home » R&B News » Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann’s Friends Expect Their Divorce To Get ‘Really Bad’

Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann’s Friends Expect Their Divorce To Get ‘Really Bad’

Friends of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are expecting their divorce to get “really bad.” According to TMZ, a source close to Kim & Kroy said that “everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in.”

The source continued, “Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner.”

Documents indicate that Kim is pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Kroy — but so is Kroy.

Kroy is asking for possession of their home, which went into foreclosure earlier this year. he also asked that Kim be forced to vacate the property.

Kroy also said that Kim must maintain all financial documents, including all income records, tax records, expense records and more. Kim and Kroy owe more than $1 million in taxes, dating back to 2013.

