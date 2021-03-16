Kirk Franklin’s Son Accuses Him Of Physical Abuse

Getty Images

Kirk Franklin's son Kerrion is now claiming that the Gospel legend physically abused him. In an Instagram post, Kerrion responded to a radio personality who commented on the phone call that he leaked on Instagram between he and his dad, where his dad cursed him out.

Kerrion said that he was ready to “dive deeper” and alleged that counseling between he and his dad stopped because Kirk “caused battery” and Kerrion pressed charges.

Kerrion wrote via IG, “Threatening to beat my ass in front of TMZ too? Call me a liar again and I’ll release more tape. I’m giving you a chance to leave me alone. I said I was done, and here yaw come. Everyone except my family. Now I face the world. I am bringing awareness to #ParentalAbuse, this was never about canceling My dad, this was never to sabotage his entire career. This was a call to treat me better.”

Kirk hasn't responded to the latest allegations. This past weekend, he apologized for the phone called that Kerrion leaked.