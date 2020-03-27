Kobe Bryant’s Co-Author Says He Wanted To Be Remembered As A Storyteller

PRPhotos.com

Wesley King — Kobe Bryant's friend and co-author of his 2019 young adult novel Training Camp, as well as Season One, their second book, opened up about the late NBA icon as a writer. He told People, “He wanted to be remembered as a storyteller. That legacy is of course going to live on.”

King says that he really misses working with Kobe, saying, “Now I really wish I’d get a 4 a.m. text message telling me to make a blue wall red. I miss the passion of our conversations and his assured sense of ‘We’re going to change the world’ and ‘There’s nothing that’s going to stop us.’”

He added, “Kobe was one of the only, if not the only, person in my life when every time we spoke, I felt better.”

On Kobe's involvement in the projects, King said, “He was much more involved than people might imagine. There were many weeks where it was two, three, four phone calls a day, and 5,000 text messages. Kobe texted more than anyone in history of existence."

The Wizenard Series: Season One, published by Bryant’s multimedia company, Granity Studios, hits shelves March 31st.