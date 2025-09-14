‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart For First Time

The soundtrack to Netflix’s hit animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, claims No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the very first time, rising one spot to top this week’s chart, after spending seven nonconsecutive weeks in the runner-up slot. The soundtrack earned 128,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. over the past seven days, marking the best week yet for the hit collection. The surge was propelled by the album’s deluxe reissue on September 5, alongside the CD release of the soundtrack that same day. The set becomes the first soundtrack to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in three-and-a-half years, since Encanto’s nine-week run at the top in 2022.

Other notable moves in this week’s Top 10 include Justin Bieber’s SWAG jumping up 13 spots to reach No. 4 following its expanded deluxe release, SWAG II, which features 23 additional tracks, and sombr’s I Barely Know Her cracks the Top 10 for the first time, rising two slots to reach No. 10 in its third week of release. The rest of the Billboard 200 Top 10 is rounded out by Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, which falls to No. 2 after debuting at No. 1 last week, followed by Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem holding at No. 3, Alex Warren’s You’ll Be Alright, Kid remaining at No. 5, SZA’s SOS climbing three spots to No. 6, Wallen’s One Thing at a Time dropping one slot to No. 7, Stray Kids’ KARMA falling four places to No. 8, and Gunna’s The Last Wun falling one spot to No. 9. (Billboard)