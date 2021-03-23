Kylie Jenner Responds To GoFundMe Backlash

PRPhotos.com

Kylie Jenner has responded to the backlash she received for promoting a GoFundMe drive for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda — who recently sustained major injuries in a car accident. Many felt that Kylie could have given Rauda the money, instead of only donating $5,000 and asking fans to donate the rest.

Kylie explained in a statement, “After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his gofundme which was set at 10k. They had already raise 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate.”

She added, “I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam." She ended with, “Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help."