Kylie Jenner Revives King Kylie Persona, Makes Music Debut On “Fourth Strike” With Terror Jr

Kylie Jenner has revived her edgy alter ego, King Kylie, while making her music debut on Terror Jr’s new single, “Fourth Strike.” The song is a follow-up to their 2014 track, “Three Strikes,” which was featured in an early Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss ad. The reemergence of King Kylie is tied to her relaunch of signature Kylie Cosmetics retro products under the same banner. The track accompanies a new commercial featuring Jenner as a recently released prisoner driving off in a black convertible with her mother, Kris Jenner, blending throwback visuals aligned with the King Kylie theme. Terror Jr were initially an anonymous group who first gained attention through their collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. Jenner denied being involved with their original single, which makes this musical feature her official debut. Jenner is also set to appear in Charli XCX’s upcoming A24 film, The Moment, which will expand the acting career of the 28-year-old cosmetics and entertainment mogul. (Rolling Stone)