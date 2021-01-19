Kyrie Irving Buys Home For George Floyd’s Family

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has reportedly purchased a house for the family of George Floyd. During an episode of Etan Thomas' podcast, The Rematch, Stephen Jackson — who was a friend of Floyd's, revealed that that he has committed to raising Floyd's daughter. He explained, “I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do. I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days.”

He added, “A lot of my friends have helped. Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.”