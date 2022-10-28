Home » R&B News » La La Anthony Doesen’t Want To Become A Cougar

La La Anthony Doesen’t Want To Become A Cougar

Posted on

La La Anthony’s suitors just keep getting younger.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur recently told the Call Her Daddy podcast, “I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you.”

Anthony continued, “It’s the wildest thing. Guys will DM me and want to take me out and I’ll Google them, I’ll be like ‘You’re 22 years old.’ Like, how?”

She explained that although younger men are “so confident,” she isn’t really seeing anyone right now because she doesn’t know what the “cut off” should be.

