Lady Gaga Leads MTV VMAs Nominations With 12, Followed by Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga has emerged as the frontrunner head of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, receiving a leading 12 nominations. She’s followed by 11 for Bruno Mars, 10 for Kendrick Lamar, 8 each for Sabrina Carpenter and Rose, and 7 each for Ariana Grande and The Weeknd. Billie Eilish landed 6 nominations, while Charli XCX picked up 5. Additionally, Bad Bunny, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, and Miley Cyrus each received 4 nominations, tying for the sixth-most. Among the new categories introduced this year are Best Country and Best Pop Artist, reflecting the show’s effort to expand its scope and recognize the growing popularity of various musical genres. Fan voting is now open on vote.mtv.com across 19 gender-neutral categories, with the exception of Best New Artist, which will remain active through the live broadcast. The VMAs will air live on CBS on September 7th. (Variety)