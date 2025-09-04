Lady Gaga Makes “Agonizing Decision” To Postpone Miami Concert Due To Vocal Strain

Lady Gaga postponed her Mayhem Ball show in Miami on Wednesday night (September 3) just moments before it was set to begin due to vocal strain. The pop superstar followed the advice from her doctor and vocal coach to not perform in order to avoid risking permanent damage to her voice. Gaga wrote an emotional message on her Instagram Story where she apologized for the last-minute cancellation, and asked her fans to “forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment.” Gaga added that she wanted “to be hardcore and just push through this,” but she ultimately made the “hard and agonizing decision” to postpone the show. The Miami date was the final stop of a three-show run in the city, with Gaga next scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday and Sunday (September 6-7), and at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, though it remains unclear if those appearances will be impacted. (Variety)