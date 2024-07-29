Lady Gaga Plays Snippets Of Two New Songs With Surprised Fans On Paris Street

Getty Images

Following Lady Gaga’s stylish performance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics on Friday Night, the pop superstar surprised her fans over the weekend by playing snippets of her new songs on the streets of Paris. On Gaga’s Instagram story on Sunday, she teased sharing new music with her Parisian Little Monsters that will be featured on her follow-up to 2020’s chart-topping album, Chromatica. “I’m so deeply touched by my French fans this week outside the hotel,” she wrote, before heading outside to play clips of her new music. “I’m gonna come out and say goodbye tonight with a few seconds of #LG7.” Gaga did indeed debut some new music for her fans who congregated outside her hotel, playing songs from a laptop while she stood through the sunroof of her limo, pumping her fist in time with the new tracks’ propulsive beats while camera flashes lit up the scene. (Billboard)