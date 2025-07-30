Lady Gaga Praises Fiancé Michael Polansky, “The Love Of My Life,” During Emotional ‘Mayhem Ball’ Speech

During the second night of her Los Angeles stop on the Mayhem Ball Tour on Tuesday (July 29), Lady Gaga gave a sweet shout out to her fiancé Michael Polansky from the stage. Following her solo piano performance of her chart-topping duet with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile,” Gaga called Polansky “the love of my life,” and added, “It’s so much more fun doing this with you, my babe. Thank you for how you’ve blessed our life.” Gaga encouraged fans to hug their loved ones, saying “The most important thing in your life is the people in your life you love.” She also praised Parris Goebel, who choreographed Gaga’s 2025 Coachella performance and “Abracadabra” music video, who was attending the concert with her father. “I hope you know how special your daughter is,” she said. Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour continues with upcoming dates in New York City, Chicago, London, and Milan, and concludes with performances in Tokyo in January. (People)