Lady Gaga Releases Tim Burton-Directed Music Video For “The Dead Dance” From ‘Wednesday’ Soundtrack

Lady Gaga has just released a Tim Burton-directed music video for her new song, “The Dead Dance,” which is featured on the soundtrack for the hit Netflix series, Wednesday. The release coincides with Gaga’s guest role as Rosaline Rotwood on Season Two of the show, which stars Jenna Ortega in the title role. “I had a wonderful time working on ‘Wednesday’ season two, even just being a small part of the show,” Gaga said during a recent Wednesday promotional event. “I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna and everyone here, it’s so incredible.” “The Dead Dance” also appears on an extended version of Gaga’s recent chart-topping album, Mayhem, along with two other new tracks, and was specifically written for the series after Gaga connected with the show’s team following the conclusion of Season One. Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, and is set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday. (Variety)