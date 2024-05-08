Home » R&B News » Lady Gaga Shares Trailer For ‘Chromatica Ball’ Concert Film Airing On HBO

A concert special capturing Lady Gaga’s 2022 Chromatica Ball tour will air on HBO on May 25 and be available for streaming on Max. The special, titled GAGA CHROMATICA BALL, was filmed during a sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in September of 2022. The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist also produced, directed, and created the concert film. “This film chronicles a time of immense creativity… the fashion, the dance, the music,” shared Lady Gaga. “Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other — you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget.”

View the trailer here. Gaga is preparing for a Las Vegas residency in June, as well as the October release of her highly anticipated new film, Joker: Folie à Deux. (Consequence of Sound)

