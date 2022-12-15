Home » R&B News » Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna Nominated For Critics Choice Awards For Best Song

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna Nominated For Critics Choice Awards For Best Song

Posted on

The nominees for the Critics Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are all up for Best Song. All three are competing for Best Original Song in the upcoming Golden Globes as well.

Taylor Swift for “Carolina,” a song she wrote for Where The Crawdads Sing. Lady Gaga for her performance of “Hold My Hand” featured in Top Gun: Maverick. And “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna, a song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Critics Choice Awards gala will be hosted by Chelsea Handler and airs on The CW network on January 15.

TL;DR:

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are all up for Best Song for Critics Choice Awards. It airs on The CW network on January 15.

Related Articles

R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Janet Jackson & More!
Austin Butler Didn’t See His Family For ‘About Three Years’ In Preparation For ‘Elvis’ Role
Jennifer Coolidge Thanks Ariana Grande For Reigniting Her Career
Bam Margera Is Released From The Hospital After Being Treated For Pneumonia
Why Jennifer Lawrence Wouldn’t Lose Weight For ‘The Hunger Games’
Five Women In New York Are Suing Bill Cosby For Sexual Assault