Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Rihanna Nominated For Critics Choice Awards For Best Song

The nominees for the Critics Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are all up for Best Song. All three are competing for Best Original Song in the upcoming Golden Globes as well.

Taylor Swift for “Carolina,” a song she wrote for Where The Crawdads Sing. Lady Gaga for her performance of “Hold My Hand” featured in Top Gun: Maverick. And “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna, a song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Critics Choice Awards gala will be hosted by Chelsea Handler and airs on The CW network on January 15.

TL;DR:

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are all up for Best Song for Critics Choice Awards. It airs on The CW network on January 15.