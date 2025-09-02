Lady Gaga Will Perform At MTV VMAs For The First Time In Five Years

Lady Gaga is set to make her first MTV VMAs performance in five years at the 2025 awards show on September 7, where she leads all nominees with 12 total nods, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Mayhem. MTV made the announcement on Instagram over the weekend, writing “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMAs because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! 🪄 You won’t want to miss her return,” while adding in the comments, “let mayhem commence!!!” Gaga is currently on the road as part of her wildly successful Mayhem Ball Tour, with upcoming shows in Miami, New York, Chicago, and Toronto. The VMAs, airing live from UBS Arena in New York on CBS, MTV, and streaming on Paramount+, will also feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, and Mariah Carey, who will receive the Video Vanguard Award. (People)