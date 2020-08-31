Lady Gaga Wins Big At MTV VMAS 2020

PRPhotos.com

Lady Gaga was the big winner at the MTV VMAs 2020 last night walking away with five awards.

Three of the star’s trophies were shared with Ariana Grande for their collaborative track “Rain On Me,” including Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. The pair also performed the track live for the first time at the socially-distanced ceremony.

Lady Gaga was honored as the first-ever Tricon award winner. She was celebrated for her music and film career along with her activism. Gaga said she failed multiple times as a musician and actress, and noted how philanthropy has become a big part of her career.

BTS walked away with four Moonman trophies for Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for “On.” The Korean group also gave the debut live performance of their new single “Dynamite.”

Video of the Year went to The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights,” who also won Best R&B for the same track. The star used both of his acceptance speeches to call for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but was moved to various outdoor locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, was hosted by Keke Palmer. The presenter opened the show by paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

The night featured buzzworthy performances, like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s showstopping TV debut of their collaboration “Rain on Me.” BTS, Miley Cyrus, the Black Eyed Peas, and more also took the stage, while A-listers like Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson presented.

This year, the VMAs also added two categories to reflect the current state of music: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance, which went to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck with U” and CNCO’s “Unplugged at Home,” respectively.

Winners include:

Video Of The Year: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Artist Of The Year: Lady Gaga Song Of The Year: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Best Group: BTS Push Best New Artist, Presented By Chime Banking: Doja Cat Best Pop: BTS – “On” Best Hip-Hop: Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” Best Rock: Coldplay – “Orphans” Best Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” Best Latin: Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” Best R&B: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Best K-Pop: BTS – “On” Video For Good: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” Best Music Video From Home: Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” Best Quarantine Performance: CNCO – Unplugged At Home Best Direction: Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift Best Cinematography: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss Best Art Direction: Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone Best Visual Effects: Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 Best Choreography: BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun Best Editing: Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico MTV Tricon Award: Lady Gaga

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS The Weeknd accepts the award for Video of the Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_The_Weeknd_accepts_the_award_for_Video_of_the_Year.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS The Weeknd accepts the award for Best R and B : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_The_Weeknd_accepts_the_award_for_Best_R_and_B.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Direction : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Taylor_Swift_accepts_the_award_for_Best_Direction.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for Best Hip Hop : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Megan_Thee_Stallion_accepts_the_award_for_Best_Hip_Hop.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Maluma accepts the award for Best Latin : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Maluma_accepts_the_award_for_Best_Latin.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Lady Gaga accepts the MTV Tricon Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Lady_Gaga_accepts_the_MTV_Tricon_Award.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Lady Gaga accepts the award for Song of the Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Lady_Gaga_accepts_the_award_for_Song_of_the_Year.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Lady_Gaga_accepts_the_award_for_Best_Collaboration.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Lady Gaga accepts the award for Artist of the Year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Lady_Gaga_accepts_the_award_for_Artist_of_the_Year.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS HER accepts the award for Video for Good : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_HER_accepts_the_award_for_Video_for_Good.mp3

2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS Doja Cat accepts the award for Push Best New Artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/08_aug/2020_MTV_VIDEO_MUSIC_AWARDS_Doja_Cat_accepts_the_award_for_Push_Best_New_Artist.mp3