Lady Gaga’s Starstruck Letter To David Bowie On Display In London’s Newly Opened David Bowie Centre

A heartfelt letter from Lady Gaga to David Bowie is now on display at the newly opened David Bowie Centre in London. The undated note – likely written in late 2012 or early 2013 – reveals Gaga’s admiration for Bowie after she received an advance copy of his 2013 album, The Next Day. “Dear David Bowie,” the letter begins, “It was truly an honor to receive an advanced copy of your album. I cried, in fact, listening to each song. How does he know I exist? I feel as though my entire career has been an artistic plea for you to notice me. I’m finishing my album ARTPOP and am in New York. I would be grateful and honored to meet you. Love + Art, GAGA.” She eventually released ARTPOP in November 2013, though the two music superstars never did get the chance to meet in person. Following Bowie’s death in 2016, Gaga paid tribute to him at the Grammys by performing a medley of his hits that included “Space Oddity,” “Fashion,” “Let’s Dance,” “Rebel Rebel,” and “Heroes.” (Rolling Stone)